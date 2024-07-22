Matt Hardy Reacts To Erick Rowan's Wyatt Sicks Promo On WWE Raw

After weeks of praise, the ongoing story with the Wyatt Sicks received a more mixed response last week, as the stable continues to become a normal part of "Raw." One aspect of the group's presentation that everyone raved about, however, was a promo Erick Rowan cut explaining his reason for joining the group, which saw an emotional Rowan discuss the passing of friends and former Wyatt Family stablemates Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt.

Advertisement

On Friday's episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy, who worked closely with Wyatt, Lee, and Rowan between his time in WWE and AEW, became the latest to give Rowan flowers for his performance Monday night.

"It was emotional," Hardy said. "It got you invested. And you're seeing the pain of these real people, and why they are motivated to do what they do and become the Wyatt Sicks and become a family. And...I knew his case was going to be a tearjerker right from the jump. Brodie, one of his best friends, and Bray, one of his other best friends, both gone, which is just unfathomable if you think about that.

"Two of the closest people that you lean on the most in life, that you talk to every single day, that are your brothers. And those people, to be gone from your life...so he really...you could tell as he was speaking, that it really did, it strikes a very emotional and sad chord in him, about how much pain and how much hurt there is from losing those two. And I think tapping into that, makes that character seem so much more. I think it gives him such a great reason to eat his spinach, or hulk up and become the monster he becomes with the Wyatt Sicks."

Advertisement

To quote this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription