Mark Henry Discusses Resolving Things With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels

Before his return to WWE in 2002 after a four year hiatus due to a back injury, Shawn Michaels made a lot of enemies in the WWE locker room due to his behavior. This includes "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry, then in his rookie years with the WWE, after some bullying from Michaels and the Kliq, as well as a misunderstanding, led to Henry threatening Michaels's life, and Henry subsequently being sent to Canada for several months.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Henry discussed how he and Michaels eventually smoothed things over after the incident, where Henry confirmed he threatened to "kill Michaels and everybody like him."

"I was like 'You don't want to be messing with me,'" Henry said. "'If you thought that the guys standing behind you are going to protect you, you just wait. Watch how they cut and run when they get hit.' Oh man. But you know what man? Everybody loved that, because they look at it like 'Wow, Mark Henry turned into a bully.' I wasn't a bully, I was protecting myself. I was the victim. And Shawn...truly apologized to me. He said 'Hey man. I was in a bad place. And I'm sorry.'

"You know big...how about the apology and the respect as a peer, being better than what actually happened? Because we've all made mistakes. And to get forgiveness...bro, there's nothing else on this earth better than repentance and to be able to go to somebody and say 'Hey, ain't no way around it. I did you wrong, I'm sorry. I hope you can find it in you one day to forgive me.' So...Shawn is one of the people I learned the most from. There's nobody in the history of wrestling that's sold better than Shawn Michaels."

