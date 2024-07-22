Video: WWE Stars Braun Strowman & Otis Stop By Green Bay Packers Training Camp

It may still be July, but the 2024 NFL season is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. The biggest sign of that is that NFL training camps have begun, with players reporting to their respective teams as they look to get ready for the regular season. And two WWE stars just couldn't resist the opportunity to take in one team's training camp ahead of tonight's "Raw."

Advertisement

On X earlier on Monday, the Green Bay Packers official account posted a video of WWE's Braun Strowman and fellow co-worker Otis each clad in green and yellow just outside Lambeau Field to attend the first day Packers training camp. In the video, Strowman and Otis hyped up tonight's episode of "Raw," also scheduled to take place in Green Bay, as well as the impending start of the NFL season, both ending the video with a loud "Go Pack, Go!" chant.

Long-time fans of Strowman won't be shocked to see him at Packers training camp, as the former WWE Universal Champion has been a long-time fan of the team, and in the past teamed up with the Packers to create a special pair of wrestling boots to raise money for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Otis meanwhile grew up close to the Packers in Duluth, Minnesota, though it's unclear whether he supports the Packers or their divisional rivals, and Otis' homestate team, the Minnseota Vikings.

Advertisement

If nothing else, Strowman likely had a better day at Packers training camp than he did last week on "Raw." The former Universal Champion went up against the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in a nontitle match, coming up short for what was Strowman's third straight loss on "Raw."