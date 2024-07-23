WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/19/2024

Despite a global IT outage forcing flights all around the world to be grounded, WWE were still able to pack the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska for the July 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown." The show saw the blue brand take another step towards SummerSlam on August 3, but how many people decided to tune in to Fox?

According to Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged a total of 2,313,000 viewers this week, a 2% decrease from the July 12 Money in the Bank fallout show. While these numbers are in line with the average for the past few weeks, viewership has decreased slightly compared to the same period in 2023, with July 2024 being down 4% from July 2023. As far as the key 18-49 demographic is concerned, that number also took a knock this past week as "SmackDown" earned a 0.65, down 7% from the 0.70 earned seven days prior. However, that's a 2% increase of 2% from the number being earned in July 2023, and s 6% increase from the same quarter this time last year. Quarter-hour viewership numbers for "SmackDown" were not available at time of writing.

Those who did tune in saw Logan Paul and LA Knight's WWE United States Championship match for SummerSlam get made official, WWE Speed Champion Andrade pick up a big win over Carmelo Hayes, and Tiffany Stratton have her Money in the Bank briefcase destroyed by Bayley, who herself is looking ahead to her WWE Women's Championship match against Stratton's good friend Nia Jax on August 3.