Mark Henry Discusses How He'd Have Booked Joe Hendry At TNA Slammiversary 2024

This past Saturday was the annual TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, which celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the promotion. The show's main event featured a six-way elimination match, with Moose defending the TNA World Championship against performers like Nic Nemeth, who eventually emerged victorious.

One of the eliminated wrestlers in that main event was Joe Hendry, who has greatly increased his stock in the industry over the last few months. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry was asked to explain whether he would have capitalized on Hendry's current momentum by crowning him champion, or if TNA made the right move by having Hendry lose.

"After thinking about it, I would've held off [on Hendry]," Henry said. "Having him in a match with multiple people spreads the attention, and I would want to focus [on him]."

Though Hendry didn't win on Saturday, Henry believes the match will help the TNA star long-term. The WWE Hall of Famer said Hendry must go through "trials" before climbing to the top, and Henry hopes it's all leading to a TNA World Championship reign for the rising star.

"You want the platform. You want all the eyes to be on you," Henry continued. "Him winning that match, there would've been Nic's story. There would've been everybody that was involved. So no, I don't think it was his time."

In addition to his recent work with TNA, Hendry has been making appearances on "WWE NXT" as a part of the WWE-TNA partnership. That has included a makeshift tag team involving Hendry and former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams, which has grown popular with fans. Hendry recently stated that his intention with the WWE and TNA crossover is to put in the best work possible, hopefully opening up more opportunities for Hendry in the future.

