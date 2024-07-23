Nic Nemeth Addresses Idea Of Joe Henry Getting 'Buried' At TNA Slammiversary 2024

It was an outstanding Saturday night for Nic Nemeth, who captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a six-way match at TNA Slammiversary, giving Nemeth another world title to go with his AAA Mega Championship. The move proved to be controversial, as some were hoping to see TNA star and NXT contributor Joe Hendry win the title. Instead, Hendry settled for eliminating former world champion Moose before being eliminated himself by Josh Alexander, who turned heel in the process.

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" on Monday, Nemeth was asked if he felt TNA went in the right direction going with him as champion instead of Hendry. Nemeth indicated he wasn't against Hendry winning the title, and praised him as a special talent, but does believe there's a bit more TNA can do with him before they strap the rocket onto him.

"It could be the right time, sure," Nemeth said. "But it also could be the right time to have him be in there with Josh Alexander, or myself, getting that much better, that much more prepared, not just on the microphone, not just as an awesome wrestler, but to be better to be the absolute best, top of the top. And you don't have that some times, when someone is just getting that momentum. You might be like 'He's a 10 out of 10 here, but he's a 9 out of 10 here. How do we make him the best, so when we pull the trigger 100%, this is one of the greatest moments in the world.' That's how I'm choosing to view it."

