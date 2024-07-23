Jim Ross Addresses Possibility Of Him Being In London For AEW All In 2024

Commentator Jim Ross has been an ever-present voice in AEW since its inception in 2019, but due to persistent health problems in recent years, Ross has been featured on TV less and less, only appearing on pay-per-views in 2024 to call the most important matches. AEW's next pay-per-view will be All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England, meaning an extremely long flight for Ross if he is healthy enough to appear. Despite this, Ross mentioned on "Grilling JR" that he is hoping to be at Wembley Stadium this year, as well as thanking fans for wishing him well, and AEW President Tony Khan for giving him as much time as he needs to recover.

Advertisement

"It makes me feel good to know that people still give a s**t, because I damn sure give a s**t," Ross said. "I hope to be in London. It's not a guarantee yet, but it's something that I'm shooting for ... Last year I worked a couple of matches, that was plenty, so we'll see how it works out this time. Tony Khan's been extremely fair with me, and I want to be extremely fair with him."

Some of the latest health problems the WWE Hall of Famer has had include undergoing surgery on his hip, spending time in the hospital after suffering from shortness of breath, and elevated heart enzymes, all of which he has since recovered from. Ross did have some positive news to share with his followers on social media recently, as he confirmed he had undergone surgery on his wrist, which went successfully, meaning that a return to Wembley Stadium might be in the cards for the legendary voice of wrestling.

Advertisement

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.