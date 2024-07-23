Tommy Dreamer Loved Everything About This WWE Raw Segment

The road to WWE SummerSlam continues with two new matches confirmed during this week's episode of "WWE Raw" – the first being Bron Breakker vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. The second will see Drew McIntyre battle a freshly-cleared CM Punk, with Seth Rollins appointed as the special guest referee. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the "Raw" segment that preceded the announcement of the latter match.

"This angle has taken a long time of two men messing with each other, with one being on the shelf," Dreamer said. "Then finally, this giant of a man [Drew McInytre], this guy who's held an audience, whose entire career has been pretty much based upon one thing, the championship, his focus, why he's here. [He says] 'I'm ready for a fight, but no, not now,' and when he said Green Bay's not big enough for a fight like this, I was like, 'Yes, Drew, yes.' This is everything that pro wrestling is supposed to be about ... I loved everything about that segment, and I love that we're finally going to get this payoff between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre."

Following the news of his medical clearance, Punk made it clear that he was keen on fighting McIntyre right there on the spot. McIntyre, however, asserted that their highly-anticipated faceoff deserved a bigger platform than the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. As such, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce then announced that McIntyre and Punk would meet in the ring at WWE SummerSlam, under the condition that they keep their hands off one another until then.

Despite having previous encounters in multi-man matches, SummerSlam 2024 will mark the first ever one-on-one between McIntyre and Punk.

