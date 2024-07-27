Nic Nemeth Looks Back On Time In WWE's Spirit Squad Before Becoming Dolph Ziggler

When one thinks back on The Spirit Squad, of Johnny, Kenny, Mikey, Mitch, and Nicky, it's unlikely the word "legend" gets thrown around often. But for one of those five, Nicky, legendary status was indeed achieved as Dolph Ziggler, a WWE Triple Crown Champion, and current TNA World Champion (as Nic Nemeth). On "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth talked about how those levels of success may never be a possibility for an up-and-coming talent if they aren't prepared to work through unfavorable gimmicks, and make the most of the minutes they're given.

"I was a frickin' cheerleader," Nemeth said, explaining that if this was the shot he was given, he was going to have to do it to the best of his ability if he was ever going to be able to look himself in the face when it was all said and done. "My shot is becoming one-fifth of a cheerleader group that gets bounced around," he added. "You go, 'Well, if this is the only chance I ever get to be in WWE on their television show, I'm gonna do this to the absolute best f'ing way I can so that I can tell myself that if this was my shot, I gave it everything.'"

The alternative to that approach is to complain, which Nemeth certainly could have done, but that would have meant potentially missing out on opportunities. Whether those were guaranteed or not, it wasn't something he was going to let slip by the wayside. "I didn't go, 'Well, you know, I kind of half-assed it. I don't want to be a cheerleader, that's dumb,'" Nemeth said. "They could have thrown all five of us in the trash and said, 'That was it,' but you don't know if that's going to happen."

