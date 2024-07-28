Former WWE Star Dijak Addresses His 'Polarizing' Nature

Former WWE Superstar Dijak knows that the internet wrestling community can be a bit judgmental. Dijak has poked the proverbial bear on more than one occasion when it comes to interacting with fans on social media. However, he isn't just saying things to get a reaction, he's saying them because he means them.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Nick Lombardi of SEScoops, Dijak explained why he can come across as hostile and polarizing on social media, stating that everything he says is from the heart, even if it's a little bit tongue-in-cheek.

"I'm so open and honest that it can be polarizing sometimes you know?" Dijak said. "Sometimes in the past, I've said–and in the present, and in the future too, I'm more often than not, I'm going to say something that's on my mind if I feel that it's the truth. Sometimes that's an opinion on something, and you know I try–I do my best to try to make it humorous right? Or in a good light, but it is wrestling, sometimes it's not..."

Dijak used the example of his tweet about how people should be more focused on people who work for WWE rather than people who don't when CM Punk appeared backstage at "WWE Raw" while he was still signed to AEW. He stated that he was just sticking up for his friends who were backstage not being used and being overshadowed by someone else, something that he stands by to this day, even if some of Punk's fans still send him hateful messages.

Advertisement

Dijak was released from WWE earlier this year, a move that blindsided the former "WWE NXT" stalwart.

Please credit "SEScoops" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.