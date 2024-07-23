Dijak Looks Back On Infamous CM Punk Tweet, Discusses Relationship With WWE Star
Former WWE star Dijak has recalled his viral tweet directed at CM Punk when the now-WWE star showed up on "WWE Raw" when he was still contracted with AEW.
Dijak, during a recent interview with "SEScoops," discussed his social media post where he had then asked fans to focus on the stars who were in WWE, rather than Punk, who was visiting.
"Everybody's saying, 'He shouldn't be on RAW, he's going to ...' because he's signed to AEW at the time or he's under contract. There's this huge outpouring, this huge buzz, and in my mind, I'm thinking, 'My best friends are also backstage at "Raw" and nobody cares.' There's not one mention of it, there's not one tweet, there's not one ... I understand why. I understand that CM Punk is this huge star and he used to be the WWE Champion, this is a big deal," said Dijak.
Dijak said he didn't like how his friends weren't getting the attention they deserved. He revealed that his post on social media wasn't the smartest thing to do, but it was how he felt then.
"I'm not just going to sit back while my friends are being ignored and are going to get released and all these negative things are going to happen that people that I love and I want to see succeed. So I'm gonna use what's happening to benefit them, so I said some ... I posted something and, again, probably not the best or smartest thing I've ever done. It was honest and it's how I felt at the time."
Dijak on his equation with Punk
Dijak said that his motivation for making the post on social media regarding CM Punk was to shift the narrative toward his hardworking peers from the story about Punk visiting "WWE Raw." He stated that Punk's fans "destroyed" him on social media, and didn't understand the reason for his post and still gets hate from Punk fans.
He added, though, that he and Punk have a good relationship with each other. "I met CM Punk and we have a great relationship," said the former WWE star.
Dijak said that the other group of fans that he gets hate from are those who don't support trans rights and those who are racist towards black people. He joked that he wants CM Punk fans to support him once again, as well as AEW fans, as he has, in the past, rubbed AEW fans the wrong way.
Punk's surprise appearance on "Raw" eventually led to his return to WWE later that year at the Survivor Series show.