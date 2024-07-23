Dijak Looks Back On Infamous CM Punk Tweet, Discusses Relationship With WWE Star

Former WWE star Dijak has recalled his viral tweet directed at CM Punk when the now-WWE star showed up on "WWE Raw" when he was still contracted with AEW.

Dijak, during a recent interview with "SEScoops," discussed his social media post where he had then asked fans to focus on the stars who were in WWE, rather than Punk, who was visiting.

"Everybody's saying, 'He shouldn't be on RAW, he's going to ...' because he's signed to AEW at the time or he's under contract. There's this huge outpouring, this huge buzz, and in my mind, I'm thinking, 'My best friends are also backstage at "Raw" and nobody cares.' There's not one mention of it, there's not one tweet, there's not one ... I understand why. I understand that CM Punk is this huge star and he used to be the WWE Champion, this is a big deal," said Dijak.

Dijak said he didn't like how his friends weren't getting the attention they deserved. He revealed that his post on social media wasn't the smartest thing to do, but it was how he felt then.

"I'm not just going to sit back while my friends are being ignored and are going to get released and all these negative things are going to happen that people that I love and I want to see succeed. So I'm gonna use what's happening to benefit them, so I said some ... I posted something and, again, probably not the best or smartest thing I've ever done. It was honest and it's how I felt at the time."

