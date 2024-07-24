Women's Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE NXT Great American Bash

Following Clash at the Castle, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre declared their intentions to defend their newly-won WWE Women's Tag Team Championship across all three of WWE's brands. Just over a month later, that plan has now been put into motion as the duo, known as Unholy Union, is set to defend their titles during week one of the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash special.

On this week's episode of "NXT," Meta-Four's Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeated Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic in tag team action. Rather than celebrating their victory, though, Jackson and Legend quickly pivoted their focus to their next potential targets – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. In a post-match promo, Legend officially challenged Unholy Union to raise their tag titles against herself and Jackson, whom she referred to as "the brightest stars in the galaxy."

Minutes later, Fyre and Dawn accepted Legend's request on X (formerly Twitter), with Dawn writing, "The Brightest Stars in the Galaxy are about to be dimmed. [Lash] and [Jakara] consider your challenge accepted."

With their nods of approval, Fyre and Dawn will now defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on night one of the "NXT" Great American Bash, which will be broadcasted next Tuesday on SyFy. For Unholy Union, this will mark their first title defense as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two previously served as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions, before they were eventually unified with the main roster women's tag titles in a match that saw Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey emerge victorious in June 2023.

