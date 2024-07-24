Booker T Would Like To See This WWE Faction Reunited In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed the possibility of The Hurt Business reuniting outside of WWE and revealed which promotion he would like to see them in.

Bobby Lashley and MVP, who were the founders of the faction, seem to be close to leaving WWE as their contracts are set to expire soon. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T explained why he would like to see the Hurt Business feature in TNA, rather than AEW or NJPW.

"Going over to Japan, you're just going to be working; it ain't about your promo skills, it ain't about how really good you look as a group or anything like that," said Booker T. "With the Hurt Business, they're not going to go over there and woo you with their matches. They're more ... I mean, of course, Bobby's going to look good, of course, Shelton, he's going to look good, MVP is going to, you know, be the front man. But as far as being able to go out there and, you know, really cut the promos and really put a spotlight on that thing from a showmanship perspective, that's not going to happen in Japan. I think it could happen in TNA, it can happen in AEW."

A recent report speculated that a reunited Hurt Business, including Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin could feature together in AEW. But Booker T is not quite sold on the idea as he said he would prefer they join TNA as the AEW roster is packed and the faction could get "lost in the shuffle" in Tony Khan's promotion.

"In AEW, it's just so many guys, they could get lost in the shuffle there. How much play would we see from the Hurt Business? What kind of, you know, angles would they be in that could really highlight a group like that?" questioned the veteran star.