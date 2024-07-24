WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Opens Up About Recent Visit With Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has talked about his recent meeting with Sting, and the advice he gave him regarding his health.

Nash, in a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, said that he and Sting recently met at a convention and expressed how happy he was to meet him.

Advertisement

"It was nice, really great [to meet Sting]. It was so great to see him because there was so much internet talk about me not going to Steve's last match," Nash said. When asked by host Sean Oliver if he discussed that subject with the iconic star, he stated why they didn't have to address that topic. "No, we love each other. He's my friend. It's like, he understands."

Nash had previously discussed why he didn't want to be involved in Sting's final match, which happened at AEW Revolution. He had declined the invite to be a part of "The Stinger's" swansong match because he didn't want to be physically involved in the match.

Nash said that he advised Sting about the shoulder pain that he has been experiencing, telling the former AEW star that he may need an MRI to ascertain the issue.

Advertisement

"We talked about like, you know, his shoulders are starting to bother him and we're the ... Steve and I are the same age, and it's just like it was so funny because we haven't talked to each other about shoulder pain at all but it's just like all of a sudden he's like, 'I don't know what I did.' I said, 'It's like a switch, like all of a sudden just one day you wake up and it's just like my shoulders are killing me.' I said, 'What you got to do is get MRIs,' I said, 'Because chances are that your labrums are gone and you're bone on bone,'" said Nash.