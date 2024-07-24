Tommy Dreamer Wants To See WWE's Wyatt Sicks Involved With This Other Faction

Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," the Wyatt Sicks continued their storyline with Chad Gable, as Uncle Howdy appeared behind the Alpha Academy leader and landed his finishing move, Sister Abigail. Looking beyond the rivalry with Gable, "Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer has envisioned another group that would serve as strong foils to the Wyatt Sicks, as he revealed on a recent edition of the show.

According to Dreamer, WWE has done an excellent job building up Karrion Kross and The Final Testament since the group formed earlier this year, and that could be used to help get the Wyatt Sicks over with the audience. Dreamer shared an idea that would see The Final Testament turn the tables on the Wyatt Sicks, with the lights going out and coming back on to reveal that Kross and his allies have laid out the recently-debuted group, leaving them in bloody heaps on the floor.

"You could have Karrion Kross's group pretty much dressed just like the ... Wyatt Sicks," Dreamer said. "Because we've also seen the human side of the Wyatt Sicks. They're kind of flipping back and forth. [There are lots] of places you can go."

Dreamer continued to praise Kross for his work in recent months, stating that the WWE star has been able to elevate the performers he's worked with. The Wyatt Sicks only recently debuted and there's no denying the group is a high-concept idea. Working with The Final Testament could be what proves to the audience that the Wyatt Sicks have vulnerabilities, adding to their longevity as wrestling characters. Dreamer's co-host Bully Ray supported the idea of a Final Testament-Wyatt Sicks program, but took issue with the way the group has been presented in the aftermath of their vicious debut last month.

