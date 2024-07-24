Tony Khan Announces Return Of Major Stipulation For AEW Rampage

AEW is set to invade Nashville, Tennessee this week for the annual "Blood and Guts" edition of "AEW Dynamite." With The Elite and Team AEW set to do battle inside two rings surrounded by a steel cage, all of the wrestlers performing on the show will have an extra ring to work with during their matches, including those performing on the episode of "AEW Rampage" that will be taped after "Dynamite" concludes. Keeping with tradition of getting the most out of both rings on "Rampage," AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that fans will see the return of the Royal Rampage match this Friday. To make things even more interesting for all the participants in this year's match, Khan also announced that the winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship during the "Grand Slam" edition of "Dynamite" this September.

ROYAL RAMPAGE, winner gets a World Title shot in at Grand Slam!

ROYAL RAMPAGE, winner gets a World Title shot in at Grand Slam! pic.twitter.com/rmhGXDpgBs — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 24, 2024

The match works in a similar way to how WWE's Royal Rumble match plays out, with 20 AEW stars entering at staggered intervals as they aim to throw their opponents over the top rope. However, 10 wrestlers will be assigned to one ring, while the other 10 are assigned to the second ring. Once each ring has one man left standing, they will attempt to dump each other out of the ring until one combatant remains.

The Royal Rampage first appeared in 2022, where the House of Black's Brody King picked up the victory by last eliminating Darby Allin to earn a shot at Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship the next week on "Dynamite." Allin would then go one step further and win the 2023 match by eliminating Swerve Strickland, earning a shot at Luchasaurus' TNT Championship at All Out later that year.