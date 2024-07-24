Bully Ray Likens Carlito's Performance To That Of WWE Women's Roster Star

Since leaving the LWO earlier this year, WWE star Carlito has inserted himself into The Judgement Day as an associate. His work with the group has been minimal, with Carlito primarily being featured in the background of backstage segments. While this may make him occasionally forgettable to some, there is at least one wrestling legend who is a huge fan of the work Carlito is doing, and that is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

"How freaking entertaining has [Carlito] been just in the background?" said Bully on "Busted Open Radio." "When Rhea said something, he would just agree with whatever Rhea said ... he's funny as balls." Bully went on to compare Carlito's recent performances to one of the most popular female performers amongst many fans and critics in WWE at present. "I want to compare him to Chelsea Green," said Bully. "Meaning, he's not getting a lot of stuff to do, but the stuff that Carlito is getting he's knocking it out of the park."

Green has similarly been relegated to a primarily comedic role since returning to WWE in 2023. However, she has been praised within the company for much of her recent work.Carlito returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble, but did not properly re-sign with the company until 2023 when he appeared at Backlash in his native Puerto Rico. He initially aligned himself with the LWO until turning heel on Dragon Lee shortly after WrestleMania 40.

