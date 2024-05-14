WWE RAW 5/13/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

WWE could have used this fatal four-way match to set up new competitors for The Miz and R-Truth, but we're once again going back into the Judgment Day well, but this time, with JD McDonagh alongside Finn Balor. I initially started off disliking this for a more general reason: the fact that the match wasn't a tornado tag bout, and the wrestlers had to tag in and out, even though every match like this always breaks down into double-team maneuvers and inference. That always drives me nuts, and I'll always hate it. However, I ended up disliking it for much, much more, and not just for the fact The Creed Brothers or New Catch Republic won't get a shot at the World Tag Team Championships.

Advertisement

Even though Judgment Day is the most obvious choice as a heel team to take on The Awesome Truth (like anyone believes Authors of Pain are credible right now, the Final Testament Faction has just been dead in the water from the start), I think the Creeds or Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne make sense. Both teams are babyfaces like the champs, but I think fans would accept them defeating the comedy team of Miz and R-Truth. I think it's inevitable that Awesome Truth is not walking away with the tag team titles, and to be honest, I'm surprised they've kept them for so long after WrestleMania. I don't think I'm alone in thinking this, either. It was a great feel-good moment at Mania, and it's time to move on. I do, however, hate the fact it's going to be Balor and McDonagh who win the belts, as I was really looking forward to Judgment Day going in to a downward spiral after it was announced Rhea Ripley would be on the shelf for awhile.

Advertisement

What irks me about the Judgment Day storyline the most is the fact WWE is trying to work in Carlito to the group, in such a similar way as to the story with McDonagh joining. It's so similar, down to the fact it's Priest who doesn't want Carlito involved. Carlito has also been floundering since his return to WWE, which is pretty sad, considering so many fans wanted him back. He just hasn't clicked anywhere. If he didn't click with the LWO or Legado del Fantasma, there's no way he's going to fit in with Judgment Day. The faction also doesn't need another tag team, made of Carlito and Mysterio, if McDonagh and Balor are going to be winning the championships.

With Mami on the shelf, I really thought we were working toward a Judgment Day split with the dissension over the last few weeks. Priest is a talent, in my opinion, that works well as a heel or a face, and if he would split from Judgment Day and go on as a babyface champion against a heel Drew McIntyre, that would work well for me. With Balor and McDonagh likely winning gold and bringing it back to the Judgment Day, that doesn't seem likely. It's just overall a terrible story in my opinion, and I think Priest deserves better as a champion. Everything about this tag team match and the Judgment Day segments overall on this episode were a mess to me. Both the division and the Judgment Day as a whole need a big refresh.

Advertisement

Written by Daisy Ruth