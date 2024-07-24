Tommy Dreamer Forecasts Future Of WWE Storyline With Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

One of the most dramatic storylines on "WWE Raw" saw a significant development during this week's show, with Dominik Mysterio telling Liv Morgan that he hated her, seeming to finally choose Rhea Ripley over the current Women's World Champion. However, are things as simple as they seem on the surface? Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer predicted some twists and turns still to come in the storyline.

"[Mysterio is] saying what he wants publicly, which may or may not [be] what the fans want," Dreamer said. "And then you have [Morgan] heartbroken, but in my opinion, I think this is gonna play out further at SummerSlam. ... I personally feel he's lying, and he's gonna stay with Liv."

As the story stands now, Mysterio has "plausible deniability," according to Dreamer, because he hasn't purposefully kissed Morgan on camera. However, the best way to further develop the storyline would be to inject some more drama by having Mysterio turn against Ripley. Dreamer's co-host Bully Ray was onboard, sharing his expectations for Mysterio's future if he goes through with the betrayal.

"If Dom couldn't even raise the microphone to speak in the past few months, imagine if he screws over Rhea and sides with Liv," Bully said. "These two are going to need security. They're gonna need protection. ... It's gonna be massive heat and I'm looking forward to it."

While the Mysterio-Ripley partnership has drawn from wrestling's past with references to Eddie Guerrero and Chyna, Dreamer believes Mysterio siding with Morgan would allow for all three involved performers to showcase different sides to their characters. Whether or not Mysterio chooses Ripley or Morgan, things will almost certainly come to a head when the two wrestlers face off for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

