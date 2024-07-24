AEW Star MJF Explains The Difference Between Him And Will Ospreay In The Ring

MJF was crowned the new AEW International Champion after defeating Will Ospreay on the special 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it didn't come easy for MJF. Both men wrestled for almost one hour before MJF struck Ospreay with the Dynamite Diamond Ring to gain the victory, with MJF needing an oxygen tank after the bout in order to recover.

Following his triumph, MJF explained on "Casual Conversations with The Classic" why he feels like he won, and what separates himself from the "Aerial Assassin." "He's wrestling to impress, he's not wrestling to win, and I'll never wrestle like that ever again," MJF said. "The way I wrestle now is very defense-based. I'm looking for reversals, I'm looking to cut corners, I'm not looking for the hard way, I'm looking for the easy way out I don't give a f**k, I'll say that proudly with a smile on my face. I have that killer instinct, that's something Will Ospreay lacks, and that's why he lost against me, and I dominated him."

MJF went on to talk about how people have reacted to the match, or at least, what he believes people are saying about the match. "People are saying it was the most dominant victory of all time," MJF said. "I didn't even sweat, it was the easiest match probably in my entire life." MJF will now have a big target on his back heading into All In on August 25. Given how he won the International Championship, Ospreay will likely want revenge. Daniel Garcia will also want some payback for what MJF did to him at Beach Break, and PAC has a guaranteed shot at MJF's title, with the inaugural International Champion wanting his Wembley moment after missing last year's event.

