Dijak Explains Approach To Announcing WWE Departure On Social Media

Dijak's recent departure from WWE was one of the most unique in recent memory as it was heavily reported that he was in negotiations with the company over a new contract, only to announce via social media that he was leaving the company within days of his post.

According to him, a lot of thought went into how he wanted to announce his departure from the company, saying on the "Insight" podcast that he wanted to approach things differently from how other people have announced their exits in the past.

"So, I wanted just in terms of my mental approach to it, I gave a lot of thought to what I wanted to do and how I wanted to approach this. Because I was in a very unique situation, I can't think of anyone else who was in a situation like that, because it's only recently that they really started letting contracts expire," he said. "From what I can tell, everyone who had that situation was notified decently well in advance, like maybe a month or two out. So I don't know that there's a lot of situations where it was such a short window of time before the notification happened."

Dijak has been forthright about his departure from WWE, stating that he is incredibly grateful for all of the memories and friends he has made and that he would have liked to have stayed with the company. However, that didn't end up happening, and the man now known as Donovan Dijak is back on the independent scene ready to let WWE know that they made a mistake in letting him leave.

