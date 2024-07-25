WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Assesses Other Members Of The Anoaʻi Family

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi exudes the confidence of a man who understands his family's place in wrestling history. After his own Hall of Fame induction in 2015, he now enjoys watching his sons and nephews carry on the Anoa'i legacy in WWE.

On his "Off the Top" podcast, Rikishi discussed the prospects of his family members currently wrestling on the independent circuit, beyond the ones already under WWE contract. He specifically gave his nephew Journey Fatu straight As on all facets of his in-ring game.

"Journey can adapt. He's WWE material right now," Rikishi said. "If they do decide to pick up Journey Fatu, which is Jacob's younger brother, Journey's psychology is through the roof. So, 'A' on that. Journey's not a liability, 'A' on that. He's a hard worker, 'A' on that. He has passion about the business, 'A' on that. He's a safe worker, 'A plus' on that."

Rikishi admitted that Journey's larger size could feasibly alarm WWE officials.

"He's a little bit heavier than most of the Bloodlines that are there now," Rikishi said. "He's kinda like me and Yoko's body back in the day. But Journey can move. He's very light on his feet."

Rikishi also praised his nephew Lance Anoa'i, who has made sporadic appearances in WWE in the past. He said Lance has been training hard in the event WWE comes calling again. "Lance has chiseled down now," he said. "He looks good. He looks like he's dedicated, like he's got his mind focused now. Because he sees the picture– there could be an opportunity for these guys to jump right on in into the storyline. You don't have to start from the bottom. You're just gonna come in, and boom, you're right there with the Bloodline."