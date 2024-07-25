Video: The Acclaimed Cut Fiery Promo On Rival AEW Tag Teams Following Blood & Guts Win

It was, as ally Billy Gunn put it one week ago, nut up or shut up time for The Acclaimed when they entered Blood & Guts last night as members of Team AEW. And ultimately, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster put up, offering key contributions to AEW's victory over The Elite, even if poor Bowens was unable to celebrate the win after being knocked off the cage and through four tables earlier in the proceedings.

Shortly after the win, cameras caught up with a fired up Acclaimed backstage for a social media exclusive promo. The near four minute video kicked off with Caster declaring they "got the dub" and that he had been the MVP of the match. His enthusiasm was immediately countered by Bowens' intensity, who stated he "didn't want to hear a damn thing" about The Acclaimed not having it or not belonging anywhere, impassionately declaring that they showed up, delivered, and had done so for the last four years, protecting AEW while doing so.

Bowens further warned people not to underestimate The Acclaimed, because they'll prove people wrong every single time. He then ceded the floor to Caster, who proceeded to remind the Young Bucks that they now had two wins over them, and that the AEW World Tag Team Championships would be coming back to The Acclaimed. Unexpectedly, Caster then turned his attention to FTR, who had brought up the duo last Saturday on "AEW Collision."

