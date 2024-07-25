Video: The Acclaimed Cut Fiery Promo On Rival AEW Tag Teams Following Blood & Guts Win
It was, as ally Billy Gunn put it one week ago, nut up or shut up time for The Acclaimed when they entered Blood & Guts last night as members of Team AEW. And ultimately, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster put up, offering key contributions to AEW's victory over The Elite, even if poor Bowens was unable to celebrate the win after being knocked off the cage and through four tables earlier in the proceedings.
Shortly after the win, cameras caught up with a fired up Acclaimed backstage for a social media exclusive promo. The near four minute video kicked off with Caster declaring they "got the dub" and that he had been the MVP of the match. His enthusiasm was immediately countered by Bowens' intensity, who stated he "didn't want to hear a damn thing" about The Acclaimed not having it or not belonging anywhere, impassionately declaring that they showed up, delivered, and had done so for the last four years, protecting AEW while doing so.
Bowens further warned people not to underestimate The Acclaimed, because they'll prove people wrong every single time. He then ceded the floor to Caster, who proceeded to remind the Young Bucks that they now had two wins over them, and that the AEW World Tag Team Championships would be coming back to The Acclaimed. Unexpectedly, Caster then turned his attention to FTR, who had brought up the duo last Saturday on "AEW Collision."
The Acclaimed Take Issue With FTR Promo From AEW Collision
Caster called FTR's remarks "b******t," and said if they were as serious as they claimed, they'd have been in Blood & Guts fighting alongside them. Both Caster and Bowens questioned where FTR was, and their commitment to AEW. Caster then honed in on FTR saying he wasn't serious because of his raps, proceeding to refute their points by mentioning the success of his music. He then mocked FTR member Dax Harwood, saying his songs had "more thought and craftsmanship than your very boring, very whiny interviews about trying to feed your family."
Bowens later cut in telling FTR, and the Young Bucks, not to speak of them again. Turning attention fully back towards the Bucks, Bowens suggested they heal up as quickly as possible, because The Acclaimed was coming for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and would win the titles for the second time. Taking inspiration from Gunn's line last week, Bowens said it was time to "nut up or shut up," before Caster cut in to say they would make the Bucks "shut the f**k up."
EXCLUSIVE: After a BRUTAL Blood & Guts match on #AEWDynamite, #TheAcclaimed put #FTR & #AEW World Tag Team Champions, #YoungBucks, on notice!@PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official pic.twitter.com/yRvydKCHP4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024