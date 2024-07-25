Bianca Belair Admits To Embarrassing Accident During WWE Queen Of The Ring Semi-Finals

Bianca Belair battled Nia Jax during the Queen of the Ring tournament semi-finals in May on "WWE SmackDown," and "The EST of WWE" recently shared an embarrassing moment that occurred during the match. On an episode of "Hot Ones," Belair was joined by her tag-team partner Jade Cargill as they engaged in a game of never have I ever, where both women were asked if they had ever peed themselves in the ring, to which the former WWE Women's Champion admitted it most recently happened during her semi-final battle with Jax.

Advertisement

"It's a reason why I don't do leg drops anymore. Oh no, you know when it happened, it just happened recently. Queen of the Ring tournament, Nia Jax, took her finish, it's just like a little [pee]."

Following Belair's response, Cargill said that she had never peed in the ring or during a match, which Belair found shocking due to the multiple times it's happened to her. Despite "The EST's" accident the night prior, they were successful in defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell the next night at King And Queen of the Ring, but would lose their titles in June during Clash at the Castle to The Unholy Union.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hot Ones" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement