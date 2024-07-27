Bret Hart Comments On Possibly Being Part Of AEW's Owen Hart Tournament Festivities

AEW recently concluded the third annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in the late star's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With it being 25 years since Hart's passing, his widow Martha and AEW President Tony Khan upped the stakes for this year's competition by awarding the winners, Bryan Danielson and Mariah May, title shots at this year's All In pay-per-view on August 25. With that said, over the past three years the tournament has taken place, some re surprised that Owen's brother Bret Hart hasn't at least made a cameo appearance in AEW to commemorate the occasion.

During a recent virtual signing with "Signed by Superstars," Bret was asked why he's never had any involvement in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, to which he gave the simple response of no one from AEW reaching out to him to do anything. However, even if he was asked to appear, he isn't exactly sure if he would be able to given his financial ties to WWE. "I'd have to think about it," Hart said. "I like Tony [Khan] and I'd be happy to help out, but I don't know if I want to go down — I think it might ruffle WWE's feathers and I get all my [royalties], everything tied in through them. But then again, it can't hurt to ask."

Hart actually has a small, but significant part in AEW's history, as he was part of the company's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in 2019. During his appearance, he was given the responsibility of revealing the AEW World Championship belt to the world for the first time, and got to interact with the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF. Hart reportedly offered himself to AEW following Double or Nothing, but his proposal was turned down at the time.

