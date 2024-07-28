Britt Baker Wants To See This WWE Hall Of Famer (And Current Free Agent) In AEW

Britt Baker might be preparing for a first-time-ever dream match with Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship, but Mone isn't the only ex-WWE star on her mind — especially after the departure of a WWE Hall of Famer.

It was recently reported that Beth Phoenix was no longer under contract with WWE, with her last televised appearance coming as part of the commentary team for the 2021 "NXT" WarGames Premium Live Event. Given that Phoenix already has an obvious link to AEW in the form of her husband, former TNT Champion Adam Copeland, many fans have already stated their desire to see "The Glamazon" make her way to the company, and if her recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter) is anything to go by, it's a desire Baker shares.

Phoenix originally retired from in-ring action in 2012, but made a full-time comeback in 2019 after making a cameo appearance in the Royal Rumble match one year earlier. However, she only wrestled in tag team matches during this period, with her last one-on-one match coming in 2012 right before her original retirement. Baker herself has only just returned to AEW television after a lengthy layoff due to severe health problems. The former AEW Women's World Champion would make her long-awaited return at Forbidden Door to confront Mone and will be looking to cap off her big return with an All In win at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

