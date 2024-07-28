Former WWE Stars MxM Collection Take FTR To The Limit In AEW Debut On Collision

Just twenty-four hours removed from their debuts at ROH "Death Before Dishonor," MxM Collection — known previously as WWE's Maximum Male Models — made their AEW debut on the most recent edition of "AEW Collision." Mason Madden and Mansoor locked up with FTR in the main event of Saturday's show, and while the team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood ultimately dashed any hopes of a victorious debut, MxM Collection's performance left a positive taste in the mouths of many fans.

Madden and Mansoor gave FTR a run for their money in the opening moments of the match, and they did so with plenty of glamor shots. The two teams continued their back-and-forth struggle throughout the match, and there were no shortage of near falls from both sides. The experience of the veteran FTR won out in the end, however, and Hardwood pinned Mansoor after the latter fell straight into a Shatter Machine from the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The loss was not entirely negative, however — after winning, Wheeler and Hardwood extended their fingers towards the newest AEW signees. After exchanging glances at each other, Madden and Mansoor touched FTR's fingertips in mutual respect and recognition.

Saturday's match marked MxM Collection's return to TV programming, with their last televised match occuring on the January 20, 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown." After they were released by WWE in September 2023, Madden and Mansoor took their talents to various independent promotions, such as Deadlock Pro Wrestling and GCW, before they were ultimately signed to AEW and ROH.