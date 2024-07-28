Nic Nemeth Discusses 'Disconnect' In Finish To AEW Blood & Guts Match On Dynamite

The ending of this year's AEW Blood & Guts match saw Darby Allin threaten to light a gasoline-soaked and handcuffed Jack Perry on fire, unless Perry guaranteed him a TNT Championship opportunity at AEW All In. Defiant, Perry spit at Allin. Matthew Jackson, on the other hand, was visibly concerned by the predicament. As such, Jackson gave in to Allin's demands, while also quitting Blood & Guts on behalf of Team Elite. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth weighed in on the 2024 Blood & Guts match finish, noting that it could have been more effective with some slightly different booking.

"First and foremost, we need something better than those grill lighters, because they're like the long holders for candles." Nemeth said. "I'm dead serious. We've seen Darby walk, shooting a flamethrower, and he comes out with like a long birthday candle [lighter]. Can you imagine, it's like 'Die Hard' and you get the evil villain. He's like, 'I'm going to end this right now,' and he's like, click, click, click with his long cigarette holder. There's something there that we can fix."

In addition to the underwhelming visual of Allin's long utility lighter, Nemeth also felt a "disconnect" with the pacing of the contest's final moments, namely the drawn-out talking between Allin and Jackson, which was only partially captured on live microphone.

"[Allin says] 'I'm going to light him on fire, but I want a title match'. But [Jackson] has to say 'title match,' then he has to say he quits, and it's going through another person. Then it's not on the microphone the first time, but then it is the second time. There's just some tiny disconnect with me [after] having this insane match," Nemeth said.

