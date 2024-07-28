Tommy Dreamer Assesses How Bryan Danielson's AEW Contract Impacts All In Title Match

In four days, the AEW contract of Bryan Danielson will officially expire. Despite that, Danielson will continue forth toward AEW All In, where is slated to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer assessed how Danielson's contract situation may affect his upcoming title match at All In in Wembley Stadium, and beyond.

"I said, if this is going to be his last match, I would love to see it happen [at Wembley Stadium], but then also, hey, there's this whole thing of you have somebody who's not under contract wrestling for your world title. Swerve could also, the way he talks, start to give a little bit of doubt, start to tap into that like Swerve would. There's also, on the horizon, there's a big show [AEW WrestleDream] in their hometown. Whether you switch the title that night and have the rematch in Washington for another big show, there's a lot of places you can go with this."

One of the possible match directions raised by Dreamer sees Jeff Jarrett, the special guest enforcer-turned-referee in the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals, smashing a guitar over the head of Strickland, which would prompt a Danielson heel turn and victory at AEW All In. In this scenario, Dreamer then envisions a heel Danielson threatening to return to his former employer (WWE) with a trashed AEW World Championship, unless AEW President Tony Khan supplied him with a surplus of money. This series of events would later lead to a rematch between Danielson and Strickland at AEW WrestleDream.

"October 12, WrestleDream, heel Bryan Danielson, with Jeff Jarrett in his corner, versus babyface Swerve Strickland, who's fighting for team AEW to bring the belt back home, because this guy can jump whenever he wants, unless you have to keep on paying him to be there, those are stories," Dreamer said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.