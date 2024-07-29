AEW's Thunder Rosa Discusses The Importance Of Giving Back To Wrestling Industry

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been around the block in the pro wrestling business. Known for her incredible work in Lucha Underground, Women of Wrestling, and NWA, Rosa has been a staple on the AEW women's roster since she signed a full-time contract in July 2021.

Advertisement

Recently, the former AEW Women's World Champion sat down with "Busted Open" to speak about the importance of giving back to the wrestling industry. She acknowledged TNA Champion Nic Nemeth, who was sitting alongside her on the podcast, as "another breed" of stars who gives back. She elaborated on the ability and motives of locker room veterans to help younger wrestlers, especially regarding disagreements between veterans and executives.

"I think everyone has different motives, and sometimes, even though they want to help, the powers that be don't allow them to help [in the way that] they want to help the newer generation," Rosa said. "I'm not, like, a super-super vet, but I've been in the [business] for a minute. I think once you start getting like, 15, 16 years, it is important that you help the next generation to be better, right? And that is by having good storylines with them, having good feuds, and helping them, and giving them the stuff that you know. And that's what's Nic's doing everywhere."

Advertisement

In AEW, Rosa is most known for her 172-day reign as the AEW Women's World Champion. During this time, Rosa defended her title several times against the likes of Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter, and ultimately relinquished the title due to injury. As of late, she has locked up with newer AEW talent, such as the recently signed Deonna Purrazzo and Mariah May.