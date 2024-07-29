Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why Wyatt Sicks Storyline Is Growing On Him

In an entertainment field often driven by instant gratification, WWE's Wyatt Sicks storyline is proving to be a slow burn. Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast that this gradual progression is starting to win him over.

"It's still growing on me," Prinze said. "Some people are wanting them to wrestle already, but I really like this re-introduction to the characters. And we're getting introduced to them through vulnerability and sympathy, which are sometimes difficult emotions for men to express. A lot of us, me included... are raised that men are basically allowed two emotions: anger and lust, right? Those are the only ones we're willing to show. We hide a lot of other ones."

WWE brought two of its former stars back into the fold in order to carry out the rather ambitious Wyatt Sicks presentation: Bo Dallas, the brother of the late Bray Wyatt, as the leader of the faction, and also Erick Rowan, a member of the original Wyatt Family trio. Prinze singled out Rowan's performance on the July 15 episode of "WWE Raw" as being particularly effective.

"They're showing a good balance in their controlled emotion, and the release of emotions," Prinze said. "And we've seen Erick Rowan now, the biggest, scariest dude there is, nasty-looking dude, and he cried. He cried; he was being honest with this. He was being truthful with his feelings, and it came out naturally. He's not some Academy Award-winning actor. That was real s***."

The Wyatt Sicks made another appearance on the July 22 edition of "WWE Raw" to escalate their feud with Chad Gable. After several members caused a distraction on the rampway, Uncle Howdy appeared behind Gable and laid him out with the Sister Abigail.