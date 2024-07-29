Matt Hardy Assesses How AEW's Will Ospreay Would Fare In WWE

Prior to signing with AEW last year and joining the company's official roster in March, Will Ospreay confirmed that he did negotiate with WWE as well. Though it didn't work out between the two sides, it's not hard to envision Ospreay performing against the likes of Seth Rollins, GUNTHER, and Sami Zayn. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former AEW star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on what an Ospreay run in WWE might look like.

"I think if [Ospreay went] to WWE, [he doesn't become a star] as fast, but I think it is more impactful," Hardy said. "He also gets some of the 'WWE machine' behind him. ... I think he would do more character work, even more than just him being a natural on the mic."

Hardy pointed out that Ospreay is primarily focused on in-ring work in AEW, which makes sense as there is no other performer out there like him. However, working in WWE would force the wrestler to place more emphasis on his character, which Hardy believes would make him an even bigger hit with crowds.

Earlier this year, after Ospreay had already debuted as a member of the AEW roster, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a comment on "The Pat McAfee Show" about wrestlers who may not want to put in the work required of a WWE performer. Ospreay took that comment as being aimed at him and fired back during an episode of "AEW Dynamite," accusing Levesque of getting to his position by "grinding the boss' daughter."

For now, Ospreay is locked into a multi-year AEW contract, and the company has treated the 30-year-old as one of its biggest stars. Following his hour-long match against MJF on "Dynamite" earlier this month, Ospreay looks poised to face the former AEW World Champion in a rematch next month at AEW All In.

