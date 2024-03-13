Will Ospreay Contrasts Negotiations With AEW & WWE

In a free agency period unlike any other in pro wrestling history, Will Ospreay became the first domino to fall back in November, signing a contract with AEW. He has since taken the promotion by storm in his first weeks there, delivering acclaimed matches against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution and "AEW Dynamite" respectively, while also setting up a match with Bryan Danielson for AEW Dynasty in April.

In an alternate universe, however, it's possible Ospreay's incredible first week in America could've come in WWE instead. In an appearance on "Talk is Jericho," Ospreay confirmed that he had talks with WWE while negotiating with AEW. In the end, he ultimately chose AEW because what they were offering was simply more appealing to the "Aerial Assassin."

"It was night and day," Ospreay said. "Even in like, differences in what they were offering and what AEW was offering, AEW was way better. The scheduling...everything about AEW was completely the right option for me. It was almost kind of like 'You can go be a superstar in WWE and be famous, but it's not as good of pay, it's not as kind of a schedule.' I respect everyone there doing it, but it's not for me."

Ospreay would not be the last free agent to ultimately decide to choose AEW over WWE, as his New Japan rival Kazuchika Okada also made the jump, debuting with the promotion last week when he joined The Young Bucks in The Elite. Okada and Ospreay are expected to be joined by Mercedes Mone, who is believed to be making her debut for AEW tonight at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" in Boston, Massachusetts.

