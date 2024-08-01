AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On Her Longest WWE Matches, Praises Charlotte Flair

On "AEW Dynamite's" 250th episode, MJF and Will Ospreay wrestled for 60 minutes for the International Championship, making it one of the longest matches in company history. Now after watching both men go the distance, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has reflected on some of her lengthy WWE matches, specifically her Iron Woman's match with Charlotte Flair at Roadblock in 2016. Writing in her Mone Mag newsletter, the TBS Champion went into detail about her thoughts on long matches and Flair.

"Ospreay and MJF's incredible 60-minute match got me thinking about Iron Man matches and my Iron Woman match with Charlotte Flair. It went about 42 minutes, and I know we ended up going over time. I also went 53 minutes in the first ever women's Royal Rumble. How did I feel physically, during and after those matches? Every time I was done, the only thing I wanted to do was to do more ... I knew the match with Charlotte was going to be so special. In addition to the storytelling and wrestling, you need someone with stamina – or at least I do — and Charlotte has it and then some."

Mone continued to speak about being prepared to wrestle for an extended period of time, saying that she would do cardio training nonstop leading up to both her match with Charlotte and the first ever Women's Royal Rumble. Hopefully, that stamina will come in handy when Mone defends the TBS Championship against Britt Baker at AEW All In 2024 next month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Mone Mag with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.