AEW's MJF Announced For Champion Vs Champion Match At Upcoming Indie Event

It started life as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, then it leveled up to the AEW International Championship, and now thanks to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the AEW American Championship is around the waist of the "Salt of the Earth." MJF defeated Will Ospreay on the 250th edition of "AEW Dynamite" for the title, before rechristening it as a belt to represent, in MJF's mind, the only country that matters. Friedman already has a rematch with Ospreay at All In on August 25, but will he actually be the champion by then?

The reason being is that he will be traveling to the United Kingdom two weeks before All In to defend the AEW American Championship at RevPro's Summer Sizzler event in London, England, on August 11. His opponent will be none other than the current RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku, whose title won't be on the line for this match.

Friedman also sent a video to RevPro via social media to hype up the match, calling Oku "indie trash," "a bum," and "spineless." He then threw a jab at the entire nation of England by saying that the national football team being spineless is the reason they lost in the final of Euro 2024 to Spain.

What have we just seen?!?!? Sunday August 11th. York Hall, Bethnal Green. AEW American Championship

MICHAEL OKU VS MJF 🎟️ https://t.co/JIWNjfxprp pic.twitter.com/nvlMGuwsoG — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 28, 2024

While the match is being billed as an AEW American Championship match at the time of writing, that might not be the case by the time August 11 rolls around. MJF has already agreed to a match in CMLL on August 2, where he will defend the title against Templario in Arena Mexico. However, RevPro have confirmed that even if MJF loses to Templario, the match with Oku will still go ahead without any championships on the line.