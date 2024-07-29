Dave Meltzer Addresses Triple H's Recent Comments About Brock Lesnar & WWE

Last week, while speaking to The Daily Mail, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to the promotion in the future. Though Lesnar has been identified as one of the unnamed individuals involved in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit and was reportedly pulled from the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Levesque said the company would be "open to the conversation" about a return when Lesnar is ready. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer took issue with Levesque's statement.

"It's the same thing as what Paul Levesque said at the Rumble. 'Oh, yeah, well — we talked but it's not any big deal,'" Meltzer said. "No, the whole thing was freaking scripted into the show and pulled at the last minute because of the lawsuit and ... that has not changed no matter what he said."

Meltzer pointed out that Levesque's comments made it sound as though Lesnar chooses his own schedule, but the writer stated that the company typically informs Lesnar what dates they'd like him to work based on his contract. This isn't the first time Levesque has stated that Lesnar is still welcome in WWE, but Meltzer believes the executive is attempting to save face.

"I think that the key is that Paul does not want to mention that lawsuit, ever," Meltzer continued. "He doesn't ever want it brought up and anything that would relate to that, he's going to come up with something to say to avert saying that."

Levesque was never going to publicly confirm Lesnar's involvement in the ongoing investigation, so Meltzer believes Levesque's comment is just about all he can say on the topic. Still, Meltzer does buy the idea that Lesnar will be brought back to WWE as soon as company officials deem it safe to do so.

