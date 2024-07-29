Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Has Done Everything 'Damn Near Perfect' With This Star

Rhea Ripley returned to WWE on the July 8 episode of "Raw" after suffering a shoulder injury following WrestleMania 40 when Liv Morgan attacked her backstage. Now that "Mami" has come back and challenged Morgan for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam, Freddie Prinze Jr. has claimed that creative has written Ripley's character to perfection.

Speaking on his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze Jr., a former WWE writer, went into detail about feeling refreshed when Ripley returned to in Ottawa and credits the former Women's World Champion for her ability to create her own opportunities.

"They have done damn near everything perfect with Rhea Ripley, and Rhea Ripley has taken advantage of every single moment. At the end of the day, only one person can get you over and that is you. The company can give you the opportunity, the creative can give you the stories, the other wrestler can make you look great, but at the end of the day, it's on you, the wrestler to execute ... to have her on the microphone and as a part of the show again was just a shot in the arm, not just for the WWE roster, but for the fans to get to see their 'Mami' Rhea Ripley once again."

Ripley's title shot against Morgan at SummerSlam on August 3 will be her first match since WrestleMania 40, where she defeated Becky Lynch to retain her championship.

