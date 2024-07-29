Freddie Prinze Jr. Points To Moment Current WWE Champ 'Finally Looked Strong'

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damien Priest has had an uphill battle since winning the title at WrestleMania 40. Often a second, or even third-wheel in the Gordian Knot that is the feud between Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, but is now embroiled in a feud with Gunther, giving the champion the chance to be just that: a champion. On the latest "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said that he feels Priest's recent dressing down of Gunther, where he addressed the Austrian's privilege and lack of heart, as the moment Priest finally became "WWE Raw's" champion.

"I just thought Damian finally looked strong and like a champion that I want to root for, instead of a champion that makes mistakes," Prinze said, comparing Priest's promo to Seth Rollins's general story of "proving" himself as champion. "Screw that, man. You're the champ! They gotta prove it to you. Everything you've gone through and you have to 'prove' it?"

Prinze believes that Priest "didn't take a single bullet" in his exchange with Gunther. "He was the man in this promo. He looked great."

Priest won the title in controversial fashion, cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase to take advantage of a distracted McIntyre, who had only won the title minutes prior. McIntyre tried a similar gambit at this year's Money In The Bank event but was unsuccessful, thanks to interference from CM Punk. Priest will face Gunther, who won the title opportunity in the King of the Ring tournament, on Saturday, August 3, at WWE SummerSlam.

