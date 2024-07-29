WWE Star Shayna Baszler Victorious At Bloodsport XI

So far in 2024, Shayna Baszler's run in WWE has been a bit of a mixed bag. While she and partner Zoey Stark have wracked up their fair share of wins, and formed a trio with Sonya Deville, the duo has failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, despite numerous opportunities. Similarly, Baszler's singles run has been lacking, with Baszler coming up short in the Queen of the Ring tournament, and failing to qualify for Money in the Bank.

Advertisement

Outside of WWE, however, Baszler has found some success when competing for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, a trend that continued over the weekend. At Bloodsport XI this past Sunday, Baszler emerged victorious in the main event, defeating Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita in a little more than eight and a half minutes. Baszler won the match by KO, after hitting Yamashita with a Tombstone Piledriver and several strikes.

The victory gives Baszler a 2-0 record in Bloodsport, following her first match for Barnett back during WrestleMania weekend in April. There, Baszler defeated TNA's Masha Slamovich by referee decision, with partner Stark in her corner. Slamovich was also on Bloodsport XI this past weekend, having a much better showing this go around by defeating fellow TNA star Jody Threat by TKO.

Advertisement

Baszler was just one of several WWE stars who were seen on Bloodsport XI, which saw Baszler's fellow "Raw" stars Brutus and Julius, as well as "NXT's" Charlie Dempsey, all compete on the show. Like Baszler, both Brutus and Julius were successful, defeating "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Matt Makowski respectively. Dempsey wasn't as lucky, with the No Quarter Catch Crew star being defeated by Royce Isaacs. The show also featured the first post-WWE appearance of MVP, who confronted Barnett following a win over Bad Dude Tito.