Dave Meltzer Breaks Down AEW Boss Tony Khan's Remarks About Rebranding ROH

Last week, during the media call to promote ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan teased the idea of rebranding ROH under the AEW umbrella, utilizing the popularity of the latter company to help the former. Dave Meltzer addressed that possibility on "Wrestling Observer Radio," boiling the matter down to one question.

"The key to all this is: can you sell it?" Meltzer said. "[Khan] was definitely pushing the idea of rebranding this as 'AEW Ring of Honor' like WWE does with 'WWE NXT.'"

If Khan is going to keep ROH around, Meltzer stated that it makes sense to use the AEW name to market the brand. While it would undoubtedly help ROH, Meltzer shared his belief that Khan and AEW would likely be better off abandoning the side promotion, as the company already presents a minimum of five hours a week on TV without ROH's involvement.

For now, though, it doesn't look as though Khan has any intentions of sunsetting ROH. The immediate future of the brand is likely to be determined in the ongoing media rights negotiations between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery. Though some reports have stated that AEW and WBD are largely on the same page, there are still details to work out and the two sides have not yet signed a contract.

"When the deal is done we'll know, but he definitely brought up that idea [of ROH airing on TV]," Meltzer continued. "Maybe even not on TBS or TNT, which — WBD has a lot of stations. If [AEW] can get some money and it's financially worthwhile, then it's a success. Again, Ring of Honor's cool to have as a library [but] I don't think they need it as a second promotion. It's too much product anyway, but if you can make money on it, then that's the name of the game."

