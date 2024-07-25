Sports Business Insider Austin Karp Breaks Down AEW's Negotiations With WBD

AEW's current media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery is set to conclude by the end of this year, and the two companies are currently in the midst of negotiating a new contract. Various reports have emerged about the state of those talks, with some saying that AEW and WBD have agreed to a deal in principle without yet signing, while others have stated that there are still important details that AEW and WBD are negotiating.

Austin Karp, writer for the Sports Business Journal, has paid close attention to the WBD-AEW negotiations, as well as WBD's talks with the NBA, which have played a massive role in AEW's prospects with the company. Karp recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to share his perspective of the deal, stating that WBD must first figure out where it stands with the NBA before it turns its attention to AEW.

According to Karp, though WBD has made an attempt to match Amazon's offer to the NBA, the league and Amazon will likely make the argument that WBD's offer isn't really a match and take the issue to court. This could prevent AEW and WBD from putting ink to paper on a new contract until things are resolved, though the company has signed new agreements with other sports groups in the interim. However, it doesn't seem to have happened with AEW just yet.

"My sources tell me that the AEW deal is not done yet," Karp said. "I heard there's still a little bit of work to be done. I know [AEW CEO] Tony Khan's gonna be in Paris for the Olympics. David Zaslav's definitely gonna be there."