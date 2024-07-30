WWE's Sami Zayn Reacts To Being The Underdog As Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn recently passed 100 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion, and while it doesn't even come close to the record-breaking reign of his predecessor, GUNTHER, it's steadily growing. However, when Zayn faces former NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title at SummerSlam, the odds will be against him — though that's nothing new.

"It's an interesting [experience] when you're a perennial underdog but you're the champion as well," Zayn mused on "Busted Open Radio."

The Intercontinental Champion is in the odd position of having the confidence of both a champion and an industry veteran going up against a rookie straight out of "WWE NXT," while still having most wrestling fans picking his opponent. Zayn noted that despite Breakker's inexperience, the second-generation wrestler has tremendous strength and athleticism on his side, and the makings of a potentially massive star in WWE.

"This guy has a physical advantage while I have an intellectual one," Zayn said. "This guy will have a very magnetic personality eventually, when fans see that side of him ... I think if he stays the path, he's gonna be a very complete player, and he's gonna be about more than just a strong guy who runs really fast and hits a great spear. I think there's a lot more to his game than that. He's gonna be good, I just hope it's not at my expense at SummerSlam."

Breakker agrees with his SummerSlam opponent in theory, as he recently said that he is simply built differently than other stars in WWE, something he thinks that will make him a threat for years to come. Zayn has already defeated Breakker once, as he's responsible for Breakker's first pinfall loss on the main roster at the recent Money In The Bank event, where Zayn was also the betting underdog.

