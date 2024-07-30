Dexter Lumis Speaks In WWE Raw Segment, Wyatt Sicks To Make In-Ring Debut Next Week

Another week of "WWE Raw," another step closer to understanding more about each individual member of The Wyatt Sicks, this time with Dexter Lumis, in all his Mercy the Buzzard glory, as the focal point. Not long after Lumis, alongside Joe Gacy (as Huskus the Pig), and Erick Rowan (as Ramblin' Rabbit) unmasked and got physical inside a WWE ring for the first time since their collective return as part of the faction, a pre-taped vignette was shown, giving us some insight into Lumis' evolution.

In the familiar VHS style shown previously with vignettes featuring Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas, Rowan, and Nikki Cross, Lumis, now dreadlocked and showing off a painted X on his forehead, was shown in a trance-like state, while the customary voiceover recited, "A man just looking for mercy. They bult their empire next to the sea. They laughed as they watched you drown but there's freedom in sinking. Look at what you've become. Tell me, brother. Tell me. What should they do when the buzzards start circling?"=

To that, Lumis recited the customary Wyatt utterance, "Run!" as the segment ran its course — the first word Lumis has spoken on WWE programming.

From there, Chad Gable, with The Creed Brothers at his side, approached "Raw" GM Adam Pearce, stating that he'd solved more of the mystery surrounding the identities of The Wyatt Sicks, identifying Gacy, Lumis, and Rowan by name before requesting a six-man tag on next week's episode. Pearce was quick to oblige before saying, "Be careful what you wish for" as the group stepped away.

