Damage CTRL Return On WWE Raw, Sonya Deville Vs. Dakota Kai Set For Next Week

A new women's trio has been dominating "WWE Raw" in recent weeks: Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. This week, the three women injured Zelina Vega backstage before defeating the team of Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Lyra Valkyria. Following the match, however, Deville, Baszler, and Stark were confronted by the ghosts of Mondays past, as Damage CTRL returned to get their revenge on the women who briefly took them out of action. Damage CTRL attacked all three members of Deville's team, driving from the ring to the outside, where SKY hit them with a moonsault off the top rope. Damage CTRL then posed in the ring where their enemies had been posing moments before, re-establishing their control over the red brand.

Advertisement

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Damage CTRL about Stark, Deville, and Baszler saying they run "Raw" now. Sane and SKY answered her in Japanese; Kai said the only reason they could try to take over is because they weren't there. She called out Deville for a match next Monday and said they'll see what happens when they "cut off the head of the snake." According to a graphic on social media, the match has been made official.

Beyond storyline purposes, Damage CTRL's recent absence likely also had something to do with IYO SKY competing for Marigold in Japan against former STARDOM champion, Utami Hayashishita. Damage CTRL also competed last week when WWE went to Tokyo.