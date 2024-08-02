Former NXT UK Wrester Eddie Dennis Reveals How He Got New Job As WWE Writer

WWE's UK spinoff of "NXT" was short-lived from 2018 to 2022, with many still having questions about the conclusion of the show. Former "NXT UK" wrestler Eddie Dennis recently appeared on the "Irish Wrestling and Entertainment" podcast to discuss his experience with the end of the brand.

Dennis recalled that in mid-2022, he was not wrestling as much on "NXT UK" and started getting more involved in on-screen managerial roles and helping younger talent backstage. This prompted WWE to contact him about finding continued work for him after the UK brand shut down.

"When they closed the brand down and said they were going to relaunch as Europe, they kind of mentioned to me, 'Hey, we really appreciate your work and hopefully when things settle down there might be something for you,'" said Dennis.

For a while after the closure of "NXT UK," Dennis returned to the indies where he says he was "hemorrhaging money as an independent wrestler." In January 2023, he got an offer to work at "NXT" as a writer and producer, and while he knew this meant he would no longer wrestle in-ring, it was his "road to stay within wrestling."

"The thing about the writing gig is it's like a full-time job," said Dennis. "So they were like, 'You wouldn't be able to carry on wrestling.' It wasn't like a contractual obligation ... it was just like you can't be a wrestler, there aren't enough hours in the day."

Shortly before becoming a writer and producer for "NXT," Dennis announced his official retirement from in-ring competition.

