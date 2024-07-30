CM Punk Could See Himself Playing This Role In John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

Ever since John Cena announced his retirement, one of his greatest rivals in WWE, CM Punk, has expressed his desire to face him one last time. Punk has offered an alternative option if he cannot have a retirement match against Cena during his retirement tour.

While speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con, "The Best in the World" talked about potentially teaming up with the WWE legend. He initially joked that he would like to team with his dog Larry when he was asked about whom he would like to team with in a tag team match.

"If I had to tag up with somebody to beat some people up, it would probably be Larry (his dog)," joked Punk. "Everybody is asking me, because Cena has announced his retirement, that, you know, obviously they want to see us fight each other. I think there's a ... there's something to me and him tagging. I think that could be pretty interesting."

Cena and Punk were arch-enemies during the latter's first run with the company, with him even asserting that one of the best moments of his career came with Cena. He also joked after Cena's retirement announcement that he would drag him out of retirement in 15 years.

The 16-time world champion is set to embark on his retirement tour next year and announced that he will wrestle the entire year and call time on his career in December 2025. With Punk reportedly signing a three-year contract when he returned to WWE last year, there's a possibility that the two can reignite their iconic rivalry or tag together for one final time. Incidentally, the last time Punk and Cena shared a ring together came when they teamed together to face The Shield in 2013, and the duo came out winners by disqualification.