Bully Ray Name Only Match That Should Close WWE SummerSlam 2024 Over Cody Vs. Solo

SummerSlam is on the horizon and WWE has a plethora of world titles to choose from when it comes to the closing match of the evening. There's the World Heavyweight Champion, the WWE Women's Champion, the WWE Women's World Champion, and the Undisputed WWE Champion. Usually, the Undisputed Title is the one that closes WWE's events but on the latest "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that the WWE Women's World Championship has the more compelling story.

Advertisement

"I have no problem with the women going on last because it is for a world heavyweight championship...If [Women's World Champion] Liv [Morgan] and Rhea [Ripley] went on last, I don't have a problem with that because it's the women's championship and they're telling a great story," Bully explained. "And if you want Rhea to win...you want to send the people home happy." Despite Ray's feelings about the story, the former TNA World Champion thinks WWE is dealing with the issue of too many titles muddling the main event scene.

"Is the Women's World Championship more important than the Men's World Championship?" Bully asked, his co-host Dave LaGreca couldn't come to a consensus, saying the Undisputed Title is above the other world titles, but the rest of the world titles muddle the main event scene. "[This] is why I despise multiple championships in a company."

Advertisement

While the "Busted Open" crew feels the two main world title feuds at the moment are Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes's match with Solo Sikoa, and Liv Morgan's match with Rhea Ripley, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will be defending his world title against Gunther, and WWE Women's Champion Bayley will defend her world title against Nia Jax.