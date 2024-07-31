Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Played It Safe With This Raw Segment
Tommy Dreamer has assessed the Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk segment from this week's "WWE Raw," and spelled out what was missing.
Dreamer, during a recent "Busted Open After Dark" podcast, said that WWE may have played it safe with the opening segment of "Raw."
"A lot of the main players [in the opening segment] ... the go-home show, I was talking earlier before, it's either being [like] you're gonna play safe because you don't want to risk injury or giving too much before the go-home show because we have a massive pay-per-view coming up, stadium full of people. Or are you gonna push the envelope? I think some people put the pedal to the metal and other people kinda played it a little bit safe," said the veteran star.
Dreamer, though, stated that he enjoyed the segment, and added that it ticked all the boxes required to set up a big match. But, he would've liked for the crowd to have been more vociferous in their reaction. "In my opinion, this match and this segment, that went almost 17 minutes, I wish the crowd was a little bit more into it," said Dreamer.
He reflected on the positives from the segment, stating that Rollins' addition as a special guest referee is a good move. Dreamer also loved how McIntyre asserted with glee that he's going to get paid a lot to beat the hell out of Punk, explaining how wrestlers get paid more for stadium shows.
"I really do feel that it [Rollins as referee] adds intrigue for this match because you know someone's gone piss each other off," explained Dreamer. "Another great tidbit that Drew McIntyre added — and I loved it — he said he is going to be paid a lot of money to kick CM Punk's arse because it's at a stadium show."
Rollins had stated on "Raw" that he would call the match between McIntyre and Punk at SummerSlam however he desires.