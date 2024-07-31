Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Is Setting Up Something Big

Tommy Dreamer believes that the feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk could maybe turn into a three-way feud, with Seth Rollins potentially being added to it.

McIntyre and Punk's very personal feud will culminate in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, where another WWE star who has history with both of them will be the special guest referee, Seth Rollins. While analyzing this past week's "WWE Raw" on "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer stated that the SummerSlam match between McIntyre and Punk could signal the start of a new feud.

"I think in that opening segment with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk, they enticed me and gave me more interest to what I'm going to see [at SummerSlam]. I gotta say, I know within my heart of hearts, barring any injuries, this is not done. This match could, from that, stem to a three-way, but whatever happens at SummerSlam is just setting up something to something big."

He thinks that McIntyre, Punk, and Rollins' segment on "Raw" — which opened the show — satisfied everything that he looks for in a pro wrestling television show. Dreamer also said that one of the questions that will have to be answered in the weeks and months to come is if CM Punk can stay injury-free and deliver the performances that he is capable of.

Punk's match with McIntyre will be only his second televised match since his return to WWE at Survivor Series last year, as he suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble that kept him on the shelf for a few months.