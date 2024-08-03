AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Flak Former WCW & TNA Star Disco Inferno Receives

Former WCW star Glenn Gilberti, AKA Disco Inferno, currently serves as one of the co-hosts of Konnan's "Keeping It 100" podcast. Gilberti isn't shy about sharing his opinions publicly, and that has sometimes resulted in Disco Inferno being called out, including by AEW CEO Tony Khan. Speaking on "My World," AEW star Jeff Jarrett shared his opinion of Gilberti based on working with the performer in promotions like WCW and TNA.

"The real life Glenn Gilberti — Disco Inferno — has a unique delivery that is raw [and] divisive," Jarrett said. "He could care less. That is his actual personality. 'I will say what's on my mind regardless.'"

According to Jarrett, that personality type may not always come across well on social media. Though some might view Gilberti as "trolling," Jarrett said that Inferno simply has strong opinions and enjoys the reaction they can bring about.

"He's always done that," Jarrett continued. "If you've been around him in a dressing room, I've seen people get just as mad at him in a creative room, in a dressing room, as they do on X. It's literally no different. That's Glenn, love him or hate him, that's exactly what you're going to get and I don't think he means a bit of harm."

Gilberti has spoken highly of Jarrett in the past, sharing his belief that AEW's Khan should utilize Jarrett as his "right-hand man." It was Jarrett who taught Gilberti much of what he knows about the wrestling industry, and as of last year, the "K100" co-host was under the impression that Jarrett could make a significant impact in AEW.

